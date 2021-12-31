Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 31, 2021

Today, Friday (December 31) Krishna Paksha, Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dwadashi till 10:39 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 22:03 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ni,Nu,Ne,N. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 31-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:12 Sunset 18:10 Moon set 15:46 Moon rise 29:27:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 10:39 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Anuradha till 22:03 thereafter Jyeshta Yoga Soola Karana Taitula till 10:39 thereafter Garaja Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:19 - 12:42 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:20 -13:04 Subh Muhurat 12:42 - 14:04

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:43 AM IST