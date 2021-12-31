e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:33 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 31, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (December 31) Krishna Paksha, Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dwadashi till 10:39 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 22:03 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ni,Nu,Ne,N. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date31-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:12
Sunset18:10
Moon set 15:46
Moon rise29:27:00
TithiDwadashi till 10:39 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Anuradha till 22:03 thereafter Jyeshta
Yoga Soola
KaranaTaitula till 10:39 thereafter Garaja
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:19 - 12:42
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:20 -13:04
Subh Muhurat12:42 - 14:04

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
