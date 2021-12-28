Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 28, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 18:09 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 16:43 thereafter Libra.

Nakshatra will be Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 16:43 thereafter Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pe,Po,Ra,Ri. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 28-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:11 Sunset 18:08 Moon set 13:29 Moon rise 26:15:00 Tithi Navami till 18:09 thereafter Dashami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Chitra Yoga Atiganda Karana Garaja till 18:09 thereafter Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 16:43 thereafter Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:24 - 16:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:18 -13:02 Subh Muhurat 15:24 - 16:47

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:56 AM IST