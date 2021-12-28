e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 28, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Tuesday (December 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 18:09 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 16:43 thereafter Libra.

Nakshatra will be Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 16:43 thereafter Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pe,Po,Ra,Ri. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date28-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:11
Sunset18:08
Moon set 13:29
Moon rise26:15:00
TithiNavami till 18:09 thereafter Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Chitra
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaGaraja till 18:09 thereafter Vanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 16:43 thereafter Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:24 - 16:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:18 -13:02
Subh Muhurat15:24 - 16:47

