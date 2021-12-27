Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 27, 2021

Today, Monday (December 27) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 19:28 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pu,Sha,Na,Tha. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva reading Kalbhairav Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:40 AM IST