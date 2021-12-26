e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 26, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Sunday (December 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 20:07 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Leo till 11:13 thereafter Virgo. Today is Bhanu Saptami.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 11:13 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Te,To,Pa,Pi. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sun reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:10
Sunset18:07
Moon set 12:15
Moon rise24:23:00
TithiSaptami till 20:07 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:13 thereafter Bhava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 11:13 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:45 - 18:08
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:17 -13:01
Subh Muhurat14:01 - 15:23

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
Advertisement