Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 26, 2021

Today, Sunday (December 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 20:07 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Leo till 11:13 thereafter Virgo. Today is Bhanu Saptami.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 11:13 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Te,To,Pa,Pi. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sun reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:10 Sunset 18:07 Moon set 12:15 Moon rise 24:23:00 Tithi Saptami till 20:07 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni Yoga Ayushman Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 08:13 thereafter Bhava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 11:13 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:45 - 18:08 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:17 -13:01 Subh Muhurat 14:01 - 15:23

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:58 AM IST