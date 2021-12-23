Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 23, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. Today is Ayan Karidin.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Di, Du, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|23-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:09
|Sunset
|18:05
|Moon set
|10:20
|Moon rise
|21:44
|Tithi
|Chaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha
|Yoga
|Vaidhriti
|Karana
|Balava till 18:26 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer) till 26:40 thereafter Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|13:59 - 15:22
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:16 -12:59
|Subh Muhurat
|07:09 - 08:31 & 16:44 - 18:06