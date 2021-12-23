e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 23, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Thursday (December 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. Today is Ayan Karidin.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Di, Du, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:09
Sunset18:05
Moon set 10:20
Moon rise21:44
TithiChaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaBalava till 18:26 thereafter Kaulava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 26:40 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:59 - 15:22
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:16 -12:59
Subh Muhurat07:09 - 08:31 & 16:44 - 18:06
Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:55 AM IST
Advertisement