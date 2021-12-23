Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 23, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. Today is Ayan Karidin.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 26:40 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Di, Du, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:09 Sunset 18:05 Moon set 10:20 Moon rise 21:44 Tithi Chaturthi till 18:26 thereafter Panchami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Balava till 18:26 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 26:40 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:59 - 15:22 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:16 -12:59 Subh Muhurat 07:09 - 08:31 & 16:44 - 18:06

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:55 AM IST