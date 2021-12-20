e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 20, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Monday (December 20) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuto Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date20-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:07
Sunset18:04
Moon set 31:46:00
Moon rise19:03
TithiPrathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu
Yoga Shukla
KaranaKaulava till 12:36 thereafter Taitula
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:30 - 09:52
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:14 -12:58
Subh Muhurat09:52 - 11:14

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
Advertisement