Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 20, 2021

Today, Monday (December 20) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuto Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date 20-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:07 Sunset 18:04 Moon set 31:46:00 Moon rise 19:03 Tithi Prathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu Yoga Shukla Karana Kaulava till 12:36 thereafter Taitula Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:30 - 09:52 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:14 -12:58 Subh Muhurat 09:52 - 11:14

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:57 AM IST