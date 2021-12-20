Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 20, 2021

Today, Monday (December 20) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.
Nakshatra will be Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuto Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.
|Date
|20-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:07
|Sunset
|18:04
|Moon set
|31:46:00
|Moon rise
|19:03
|Tithi
|Prathama till 12:36 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ardra till 19:44 thereafter Punarvasu
|Yoga
|Shukla
|Karana
|Kaulava till 12:36 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:30 - 09:52
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:14 -12:58
|Subh Muhurat
|09:52 - 11:14
