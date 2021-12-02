e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 2, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (December 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 20:26 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Pradosh/Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Swati till 16:26 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:57
Sunset17:58
Moon set 16:20
Moon rise29:36:00
TithiTrayodashi till 20:26 thereafter Chaturdashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Swati till 16:26 thereafter Vishakha
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaGaraja till 10:03 thereafter Vanija till 20:26 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:51 - 15:13
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:06 -12:50
Subh Muhurat06:57 - 08:20 & 16:36 - 17:59

