Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 2, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 20:26 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Pradosh/Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Swati till 16:26 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:57 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 16:20 Moon rise 29:36:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 20:26 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Swati till 16:26 thereafter Vishakha Yoga Sobhana Karana Garaja till 10:03 thereafter Vanija till 20:26 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:51 - 15:13 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:06 -12:50 Subh Muhurat 06:57 - 08:20 & 16:36 - 17:59

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:58 AM IST