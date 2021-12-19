e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 19, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (December 19) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ka,Ke,Ku,Gha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:07
Sunset18:03
Moon set 31:45:00
Moon rise18:12
TithiPurnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra
Yoga Subha
KaranaBhava till 10:04 thereafter Balava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:42 - 18:04
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:14 -12:58
Subh Muhurat13:58 - 15:20

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:59 AM IST
