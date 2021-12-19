Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 19, 2021

Today, Sunday (December 19) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.
Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ka,Ke,Ku,Gha. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|19-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:07
|Sunset
|18:03
|Moon set
|31:45:00
|Moon rise
|18:12
|Tithi
|Purnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra
|Yoga
|Subha
|Karana
|Bhava till 10:04 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:42 - 18:04
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:14 -12:58
|Subh Muhurat
|13:58 - 15:20
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:59 AM IST