Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 19, 2021

Today, Sunday (December 19) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ka,Ke,Ku,Gha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:07 Sunset 18:03 Moon set 31:45:00 Moon rise 18:12 Tithi Purnima till 10:04 thereafter Prathama Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 16:51 thereafter Ardra Yoga Subha Karana Bhava till 10:04 thereafter Balava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:42 - 18:04 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:14 -12:58 Subh Muhurat 13:58 - 15:20

