Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 18, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Taurus till 27:20 thereafter Gemini. Today is Shree Datta Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu,Ve,Vo. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Shree Datta Guru and reading Dattabavani will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date 18-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:06 Sunset 18:03 Moon set 31:07:00 Moon rise 17:25 Tithi Chaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha Yoga Sadhya Karana Vanija till 07:23 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 27:20 thereafter Mithuna ( Gemini) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:51 - 11:13 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:13 -12:57 Subh Muhurat 08:29 - 09:51

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 05:56 AM IST