Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 18, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Taurus till 27:20 thereafter Gemini. Today is Shree Datta Jayanti.
Nakshatra will be Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu,Ve,Vo. Lucky Number will be 8.
Today, worshiping Shree Datta Guru and reading Dattabavani will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.
|Date
|18-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:06
|Sunset
|18:03
|Moon set
|31:07:00
|Moon rise
|17:25
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha
|Yoga
|Sadhya
|Karana
|Vanija till 07:23 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishabha (Taurus) till 27:20 thereafter Mithuna ( Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:51 - 11:13
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:13 -12:57
|Subh Muhurat
|08:29 - 09:51
