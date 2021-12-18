e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 18, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (December 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Taurus till 27:20 thereafter Gemini. Today is Shree Datta Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu,Ve,Vo. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Shree Datta Guru and reading Dattabavani will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date18-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:06
Sunset18:03
Moon set 31:07:00
Moon rise17:25
TithiChaturdashi till 07:23 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Rohini till 13:47 thereafter Mrigashirsha
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaVanija till 07:23 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 27:20 thereafter Mithuna ( Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:51 - 11:13
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:13 -12:57
Subh Muhurat08:29 - 09:51

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 05:56 AM IST
