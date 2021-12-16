e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:20 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 16, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (December 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 28:40. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries till 14:19 thereafter Taurus. Today is Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lo, A, I, U. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:05
Sunset18:02
Moon set 29:22:00
Moon rise16:02
TithiTrayodashi till 28:40
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika
Yoga Siva
KaranaKaulava till 15:19 Thereafter Taitula
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) till 14:19 thereafter Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:56 - 15:18
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:12 -12:56
Subh Muhurat07:06 - 08:28 & 16:41 - 18:03

