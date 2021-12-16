Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 16, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 28:40. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries till 14:19 thereafter Taurus. Today is Pradosh.
Nakshatra will be Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lo, A, I, U. Lucky Number will be 6.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:05
|Sunset
|18:02
|Moon set
|29:22:00
|Moon rise
|16:02
|Tithi
|Trayodashi till 28:40
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika
|Yoga
|Siva
|Karana
|Kaulava till 15:19 Thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mesh (Aries) till 14:19 thereafter Vrishabha (Taurus)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|13:56 - 15:18
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:12 -12:56
|Subh Muhurat
|07:06 - 08:28 & 16:41 - 18:03
