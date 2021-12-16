Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 16, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 28:40. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries till 14:19 thereafter Taurus. Today is Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lo, A, I, U. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 16-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:05 Sunset 18:02 Moon set 29:22:00 Moon rise 16:02 Tithi Trayodashi till 28:40 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Bharani till 07:33 thereafter Kritika Yoga Siva Karana Kaulava till 15:19 Thereafter Taitula Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) till 14:19 thereafter Vrishabha (Taurus) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:56 - 15:18 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:12 -12:56 Subh Muhurat 07:06 - 08:28 & 16:41 - 18:03

