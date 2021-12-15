e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 15, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (December 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 26:00. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio till 27:43 thereafter Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Li, Lu, Le. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:05
Sunset18:02
Moon set 28:31:00
Moon rise15:25
TithiDwadashi till 26:00
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Bharani
Yoga Siva
KaranaBhava till 12:45 thereafter Balava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 27:43 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:34 - 13:56
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:12 - 12:34

