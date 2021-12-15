Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 15, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 26:00. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio till 27:43 thereafter Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries.
Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Li, Lu, Le. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|15-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:05
|Sunset
|18:02
|Moon set
|28:31:00
|Moon rise
|15:25
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 26:00
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Bharani
|Yoga
|Siva
|Karana
|Bhava till 12:45 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mesh (Aries)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 27:43 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:34 - 13:56
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:12 - 12:34
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)