Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 15, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 26:00. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio till 27:43 thereafter Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Li, Lu, Le. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:05 Sunset 18:02 Moon set 28:31:00 Moon rise 15:25 Tithi Dwadashi till 26:00 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Bharani Yoga Siva Karana Bhava till 12:45 thereafter Balava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 27:43 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:34 - 13:56 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:12 - 12:34

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 05:56 AM IST