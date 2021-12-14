Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 14, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Mokshda Ekadashi / Geeta Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Chu, Che,Cho,La. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shree Krishna and reading Bhagvad Geeta will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 14-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:04 Sunset 18:01 Moon set 27:41:00 Moon rise 14:50 Tithi Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Aswini Yoga Parigha Karana Vanija till 10:30 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:18 - 16:40 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:11 -12:55 Subh Muhurat 15:18 - 16:40

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:57 AM IST