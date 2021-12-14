e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 14, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Mokshda Ekadashi / Geeta Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Chu, Che,Cho,La. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shree Krishna and reading Bhagvad Geeta will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date14-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:04
Sunset18:01
Moon set 27:41:00
Moon rise14:50
TithiEkadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Aswini
Yoga Parigha
KaranaVanija till 10:30 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:18 - 16:40
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:11 -12:55
Subh Muhurat15:18 - 16:40

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
