Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 14, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Mokshda Ekadashi / Geeta Jayanti.
Nakshatra will be Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Chu, Che,Cho,La. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Lord Shree Krishna and reading Bhagvad Geeta will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|14-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:04
|Sunset
|18:01
|Moon set
|27:41:00
|Moon rise
|14:50
|Tithi
|Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Aswini
|Yoga
|Parigha
|Karana
|Vanija till 10:30 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mesh (Aries)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:18 - 16:40
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:11 -12:55
|Subh Muhurat
|15:18 - 16:40
