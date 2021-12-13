Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 13, 2021

Today, Monday (December 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 21:32 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Pieces till 26:04 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be be Pieces till 26:04 thereafter Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Do,Cha,Chi. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 13-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:04 Sunset 18:01 Moon set 26:52:00 Moon rise 14:16 Tithi Dashami till 21:32 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati Yoga Variyan Karana Taitula till 08:42 thereafter Garaja Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 26:04 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:26 - 09:48 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:11 -12:55 Subh Muhurat 09:48 - 11:11

