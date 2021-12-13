e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 13, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Monday (December 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 21:32 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Pieces till 26:04 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be be Pieces till 26:04 thereafter Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from Do,Cha,Chi. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date13-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:04
Sunset18:01
Moon set 26:52:00
Moon rise14:16
TithiDashami till 21:32 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Revati
Yoga Variyan
KaranaTaitula till 08:42 thereafter Garaja
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 26:04 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:26 - 09:48
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:11 -12:55
Subh Muhurat09:48 - 11:11

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
Advertisement