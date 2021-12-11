Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 11, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. Today is Durgashtami.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from So, Da, Di, Du. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 11-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:02 Sunset 18:00 Moon set 25:12:00 Moon rise 13:08 Tithi Ashtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada Yoga Siddhi Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 07:04 thereafter Bhava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 16:15 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:47 - 11:10 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:10 -12:54 Subh Muhurat 08:25 - 09:47

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021