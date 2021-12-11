Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 11, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. Today is Durgashtami.
Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from So, Da, Di, Du. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Godess Durga reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|11-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:02
|Sunset
|18:00
|Moon set
|25:12:00
|Moon rise
|13:08
|Tithi
|Ashtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Siddhi
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 07:04 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius) till 16:15 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:47 - 11:10
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:10 -12:54
|Subh Muhurat
|08:25 - 09:47
