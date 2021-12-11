e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:42 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 11, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (December 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. Today is Durgashtami.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 16:15 thereafter Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from from So, Da, Di, Du. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date11-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:02
Sunset18:00
Moon set 25:12:00
Moon rise13:08
TithiAshtami till 19:12 thereafter Navami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada 22:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Siddhi
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 07:04 thereafter Bhava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 16:15 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:47 - 11:10
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:10 -12:54
Subh Muhurat08:25 - 09:47

