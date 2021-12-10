Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 10, 2021

Today, Friday (December 10) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius.
Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|10-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:02
|Sunset
|18:00
|Moon set
|24:19:00
|Moon rise
|12:30
|Tithi
|Saptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Harshana till 08:20 thereafter Vajra
|Karana
|Garaja till 07:25 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:09 - 12:31
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:09 -12:53
|Subh Muhurat
|12:31 - 13:54
