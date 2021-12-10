e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 10, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (December 10) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date10-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:02
Sunset18:00
Moon set 24:19:00
Moon rise12:30
TithiSaptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Harshana till 08:20 thereafter Vajra
KaranaGaraja till 07:25 thereafter Vanija
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:09 - 12:31
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:09 -12:53
Subh Muhurat12:31 - 13:54

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
