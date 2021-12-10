Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 10, 2021

Today, Friday (December 10) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 10-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:02 Sunset 18:00 Moon set 24:19:00 Moon rise 12:30 Tithi Saptami till 19:08 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Satabisha till 21:46 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Harshana till 08:20 thereafter Vajra Karana Garaja till 07:25 thereafter Vanija Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:09 - 12:31 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:09 -12:53 Subh Muhurat 12:31 - 13:54

