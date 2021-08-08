Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 8, 2021

Today is Sunday 8 August 2021, Tithi Amavasya till 19:19 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Darsh/Deep Amavasya.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 09:18 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Da, Di, Du, De. The lucky number will be 3. Highly in touch with their emotions and may be prone to moodiness.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Today clean and then lighten all lamps at home and do puja. (deep Puja). Worship Shiva Parvathi. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.