Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 7, 2021

Today is Saturday 7 August 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 19:11 thereafter Amavasya. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Cancer.

New born baby Moonsign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 08:14 thereafter Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Hi, Hu, He, Ho. The lucky Number will be 2. Very sensitive, Takes on other people’s problems. Their personality is layered.

Today worship Hanuman. Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.