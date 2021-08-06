Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 6, 2021

Today is Friday 6 August 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 18:27 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Gemini till 25:53 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Shivratri.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 25:53 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 06:36 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Chha, ke, Ko, Ha. The lucky Number will be 1. Extremely knowledgeable and intelligent. They are filled with oodles of enthusiasm.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi Read Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.