Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 5, 2021

Today is Thursday 5 August 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 17:08 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Pradosh.

New born baby Moonsign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ku, Gha, Ng. The lucky number will be 9. Great communicators, very responsive, and sensitive listeners. Have the ability to talk to almost anyone about every little thing that’s on their minds.

Today worship Lord Vishnu Read Vishnusahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.