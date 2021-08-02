Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 3, 2021

Today is Tuesday 3 August 2021, Tithi Dashami till 12:59 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Va, Vi, Vu. The lucky number will be 7. Intellectual, good in statistics. Lovable to family. Creative but a little lazy.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.