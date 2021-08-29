e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 29, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 29 August 2021, Tithi Saptami till 23:24 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aries till 10:18 thereafter in Taurus. Today is Bhanu Saptami / Aditya Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 10:18 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from A, I, U. Lucky Number will be 6. Love to live a luxurious life. Focus on making money and status. Intelligent but lack concentration in academic studies.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:23
Sunset18:54
Moon set 12:05
Moon rise23:31
TithiSaptami till 23:24 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Kritika
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 10:08 thereafter Bhava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) till 10:18 thereafter Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:21 - 18:54
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:14 -13:04
Subh Muhurat14:13 - 15:47

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:46 AM IST
