Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 29, 2021

Today is Sunday 29 August 2021, Tithi Saptami till 23:24 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aries till 10:18 thereafter in Taurus. Today is Bhanu Saptami / Aditya Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 10:18 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from A, I, U. Lucky Number will be 6. Love to live a luxurious life. Focus on making money and status. Intelligent but lack concentration in academic studies.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:23 Sunset 18:54 Moon set 12:05 Moon rise 23:31 Tithi Saptami till 23:24 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Kritika Yoga Dhruva Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 10:08 thereafter Bhava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) till 10:18 thereafter Vrishabha (Taurus) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:21 - 18:54 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:14 -13:04 Subh Muhurat 14:13 - 15:47

