e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:12 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 26, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Thursday 26 August 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 17:13 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Pieces till 22:27 thereafter in Aries. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 22:27 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 22:27 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Do, Cha, Chi, Chu. The lucky Number will be 3. Full of creativity and imagination, excellent artistic gift and innovation. Sensitive, romantic and compassionate.

Today worship Vishnu / Guru Read/Chant Guru Mantra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:23
Sunset18:56
Moon set 09:34
Moon rise21:42
TithiChaturthi till 17:13 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Revati till 22:27 thereafter Aswini
Yoga Ganda
KaranaBalava till 17:13 thereafter Kaulava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 22:27 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:14 - 15:48
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:15 -13:05
Subh Muhurat06:23 - 07:58 & 17:23 - 18:57

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:47 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal