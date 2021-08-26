Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 26, 2021

Today is Thursday 26 August 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 17:13 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Pieces till 22:27 thereafter in Aries. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 22:27 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 22:27 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Do, Cha, Chi, Chu. The lucky Number will be 3. Full of creativity and imagination, excellent artistic gift and innovation. Sensitive, romantic and compassionate.

Today worship Vishnu / Guru Read/Chant Guru Mantra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:23 Sunset 18:56 Moon set 09:34 Moon rise 21:42 Tithi Chaturthi till 17:13 thereafter Panchami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Revati till 22:27 thereafter Aswini Yoga Ganda Karana Balava till 17:13 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 22:27 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:14 - 15:48 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:15 -13:05 Subh Muhurat 06:23 - 07:58 & 17:23 - 18:57

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:47 AM IST