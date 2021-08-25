Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 25, 2021

Today is Wednesday 25 August 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 16:18 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi / Budh Pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 20:46 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Tha, Jha, Tra, De. The lucky Number will be 2. Lack of courage to face reality, easy to be affected by the environment, suitable to be designers, diplomats, painters, musicians.
Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|25-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:23
|Sunset
|18:57
|Moon set
|08:44
|Moon rise
|21:08
|Tithi
|Tritiya till 16:18 thereafter Chaturthi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Uttarabhadrapada till 20:46 thereafter Revati
|Yoga
|Soola
|Karana
|Visti(Bhadra) till 16:18 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:40 - 14:15
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:06 - 12:40
