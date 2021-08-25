e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 25, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Wednesday 25 August 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 16:18 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi / Budh Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 20:46 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Tha, Jha, Tra, De. The lucky Number will be 2. Lack of courage to face reality, easy to be affected by the environment, suitable to be designers, diplomats, painters, musicians.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:23
Sunset18:57
Moon set 08:44
Moon rise21:08
TithiTritiya till 16:18 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 20:46 thereafter Revati
Yoga Soola
KaranaVisti(Bhadra) till 16:18 thereafter Bhava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:40 - 14:15
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:06 - 12:40

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal