Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 24, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 24 August 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from So, Da, Di, Du. The lucky Number will be 1. Enjoy the teamwork and participating in communities of like-minded individuals. Suitable for scientific research, humanities, and social science.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date24-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:22
Sunset18:58
Moon set 07:51
Moon rise20:32
TithiDvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Sukarma till 06:58 thereafter Dhriti
KaranaGaraja till 16:04 thereafter Vanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 13:37 thereafter Meen (pieces)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:50 - 17:24
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:15 -13:06
Subh Muhurat15:50 - 17:24

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:30 AM IST
