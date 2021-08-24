Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 24, 2021

Today is Tuesday 24 August 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from So, Da, Di, Du. The lucky Number will be 1. Enjoy the teamwork and participating in communities of like-minded individuals. Suitable for scientific research, humanities, and social science.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 24-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:22 Sunset 18:58 Moon set 07:51 Moon rise 20:32 Tithi Dvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada Yoga Sukarma till 06:58 thereafter Dhriti Karana Garaja till 16:04 thereafter Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 13:37 thereafter Meen (pieces) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:50 - 17:24 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:15 -13:06 Subh Muhurat 15:50 - 17:24

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:30 AM IST