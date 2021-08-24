Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 24, 2021

Today is Tuesday 24 August 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces.
New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 13:37 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from So, Da, Di, Du. The lucky Number will be 1. Enjoy the teamwork and participating in communities of like-minded individuals. Suitable for scientific research, humanities, and social science.
Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|24-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:22
|Sunset
|18:58
|Moon set
|07:51
|Moon rise
|20:32
|Tithi
|Dvitiya till 16:04 thereafter Tritiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Poorvabhadrapada till 19:46 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Sukarma till 06:58 thereafter Dhriti
|Karana
|Garaja till 16:04 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius) till 13:37 thereafter Meen (pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:50 - 17:24
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:15 -13:06
|Subh Muhurat
|15:50 - 17:24
