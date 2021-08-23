Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 23, 2021

Today is Monday 23 August 2021, Tithi Prathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Shravani shivpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. The lucky number will be 9. Very intelligent, innovative, and kind. Friendly and enjoy making friends with all types of people.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read / Chant Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:22 Sunset 18:59 Moon set 07:01 Moon rise 19:55 Tithi Prathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Atiganda Karana Kaulava till 16:30 thereafter Taitula Vaar Somvara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 07:57 - 09:32 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:16 -13:06 Subh Muhurat 09:32 - 11:06

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 05:41 AM IST