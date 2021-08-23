Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 23, 2021

Today is Monday 23 August 2021, Tithi Prathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Shravani shivpujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. The lucky number will be 9. Very intelligent, innovative, and kind. Friendly and enjoy making friends with all types of people.
Today worship Lord Shiva Read / Chant Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|23-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:22
|Sunset
|18:59
|Moon set
|07:01
|Moon rise
|19:55
|Tithi
|Prathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Atiganda
|Karana
|Kaulava till 16:30 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Somvara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|07:57 - 09:32
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:16 -13:06
|Subh Muhurat
|09:32 - 11:06
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)