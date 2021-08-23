e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 03:13 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 23, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Monday 23 August 2021, Tithi Prathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Shravani shivpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Sa, Si, Su, Se. The lucky number will be 9. Very intelligent, innovative, and kind. Friendly and enjoy making friends with all types of people.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read / Chant Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:22
Sunset18:59
Moon set 07:01
Moon rise19:55
TithiPrathama till 16:30 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Satabisha till 19:24 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaKaulava till 16:30 thereafter Taitula
VaarSomvara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal07:57 - 09:32
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:16 -13:06
Subh Muhurat09:32 - 11:06

