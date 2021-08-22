e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 22, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 22 August 2021, Tithi Purnima till 17:31 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 07:56 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Narali Purnima / Raksha Bandhan / Aditya Pujan/Taitariya Shravani / Hayagrivotpati.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 07:56 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 19:38 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Gi, Gu, Ge, Go. The lucky number will be 8. Creative, rebellious, bold in their imagination, and eager to learn knowledge.

Today worship Sun Read Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date22-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:22
Sunset18:59
Moon set 07:00
Moon rise19:14
TithiPurnima till 17:31 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 19:38 thereafter Satabisha
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaBhava till 17:31 thereafter Balava
VaarShanivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Makar(Capricorn) till 07:56 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:25 - 18:59
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:16 -13:06
Subh Muhurat14:16 - 15:51

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:46 AM IST
