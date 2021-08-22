Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 22, 2021

Today is Sunday 22 August 2021, Tithi Purnima till 17:31 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 07:56 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Narali Purnima / Raksha Bandhan / Aditya Pujan/Taitariya Shravani / Hayagrivotpati.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 07:56 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 19:38 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Gi, Gu, Ge, Go. The lucky number will be 8. Creative, rebellious, bold in their imagination, and eager to learn knowledge.

Today worship Sun Read Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 22-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:22 Sunset 18:59 Moon set 07:00 Moon rise 19:14 Tithi Purnima till 17:31 thereafter Prathama Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta till 19:38 thereafter Satabisha Yoga Sobhana Karana Bhava till 17:31 thereafter Balava Vaar Shanivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Makar(Capricorn) till 07:56 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:25 - 18:59 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:16 -13:06 Subh Muhurat 14:16 - 15:51

