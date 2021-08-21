e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 21, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Saturday 21 August 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Ashwatthmaruti Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga. The lucky number will be 7. Strong sense of responsibility, mature and prudent, too focused on personal goals.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date21-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:22
Sunset19:00
Moon set 29:57:00
Moon rise18:29
TithiChaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Saubhagya
KaranaGaraja till 07:52 thereafter Vanija till 18:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:32 - 11:07
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:16 -13:07
Subh Muhurat07:57 - 09:32

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal