Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 21, 2021

Today is Saturday 21 August 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Ashwatthmaruti Pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga. The lucky number will be 7. Strong sense of responsibility, mature and prudent, too focused on personal goals.
Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|21-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:22
|Sunset
|19:00
|Moon set
|29:57:00
|Moon rise
|18:29
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta
|Yoga
|Saubhagya
|Karana
|Garaja till 07:52 thereafter Vanija till 18:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Shravan
|Moon Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:32 - 11:07
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:16 -13:07
|Subh Muhurat
|07:57 - 09:32
