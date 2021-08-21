Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 21, 2021

Advertisement

Today is Saturday 21 August 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Ashwatthmaruti Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga. The lucky number will be 7. Strong sense of responsibility, mature and prudent, too focused on personal goals.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 21-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:22 Sunset 19:00 Moon set 29:57:00 Moon rise 18:29 Tithi Chaturdashi till 18:59 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Shravana till 20:20 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Saubhagya Karana Garaja till 07:52 thereafter Vanija till 18:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:32 - 11:07 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:16 -13:07 Subh Muhurat 07:57 - 09:32

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:53 AM IST