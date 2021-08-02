Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 2, 2021

Today is Monday 2 August 2021, Tithi Navami till 10:27 thereafter Dashami Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moonsign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 22:42 thereafter Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moonsign will start from I, U, E, O. The lucky number will be 6. Calm and quietly achieve their goals. Intelligent and diplomatic. Also good in administration.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.