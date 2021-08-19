e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 19, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Thursday 19 August 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Dha, Pha, dHa, Bhe. The lucky Number will be 5. Concerned about social life, but sometimes ignore friends and families accompanying them, active, optimistic.

Today worship Guru Read/ chant name of Guru. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:21
Sunset19:02
Moon set 27:53:00
Moon rise16:41
TithiDwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Priti
KaranaBhava till 11:58 thereafter Balava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 28:20 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:17 - 15:52
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:17 -13:07
Subh Muhurat06:22 - 07:57 & 17:27 - 19:02

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
