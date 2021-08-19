Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 19, 2021

Advertisement

Today is Thursday 19 August 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Dha, Pha, dHa, Bhe. The lucky Number will be 5. Concerned about social life, but sometimes ignore friends and families accompanying them, active, optimistic.

Today worship Guru Read/ chant name of Guru. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:21 Sunset 19:02 Moon set 27:53:00 Moon rise 16:41 Tithi Dwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha Yoga Priti Karana Bhava till 11:58 thereafter Balava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 28:20 thereafter Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:17 - 15:52 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:17 -13:07 Subh Muhurat 06:22 - 07:57 & 17:27 - 19:02

