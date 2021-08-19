Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 19, 2021

Today is Thursday 19 August 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 28:20 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Dha, Pha, dHa, Bhe. The lucky Number will be 5. Concerned about social life, but sometimes ignore friends and families accompanying them, active, optimistic.
Today worship Guru Read/ chant name of Guru. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|19-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:21
|Sunset
|19:02
|Moon set
|27:53:00
|Moon rise
|16:41
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 22:53 thereafter Trayodashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvashadha till 22:41 thereafter Uttarashadha
|Yoga
|Priti
|Karana
|Bhava till 11:58 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Shravan
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 28:20 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:17 - 15:52
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:17 -13:07
|Subh Muhurat
|06:22 - 07:57 & 17:27 - 19:02
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)