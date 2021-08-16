e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:43 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 16, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan

Today is Sunday 15 August 2021, Tithi Saptami till 09:50 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Libra till 22:44 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Independance Day / Pateti / Bhanu Saptami / Aditya Pujan

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 22:44 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To. The lucky Number will be 1. Good at communicating and have excellent communication skills, can be successful in music, art, photography.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:20
Sunset19:04
Moon set 24:56:00
Moon rise13:31
TithiAshtami till 07:45 thereafter Navami till 29:34 (Leap)
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Anuradha
Yoga Indra
KaranaBhava till 07:45 thereafter Balava till 18:40 thereafter Kaulava
VaarSomvara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 25:15 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal07:56 - 09:32
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:17 -13:08
Subh Muhurat09:32 - 11:07

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:58 AM IST

