e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi unfurls Tricolour to mark 75th Independence Day

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:21 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 15, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan

Today is Sunday 15 August 2021, Tithi Saptami till 09:50 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Libra till 22:44 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Independence Day/Pateti/Bhanu Saptami /Aditya Pujan

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 22:44 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To. The lucky number will be 1. Good at communicating and have excellent communication skills, can be successful in music, art, photography.

Today worship Sun Read/Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:20
Sunset19:04
Moon set 24:06:00
Moon rise12:29
TithiSaptami till 09:50 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Vishakha
Yoga Shukla till 08:30 thereafter Brahma
KaranaVanija till 09:50 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 22:44 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:29 - 19:05
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:17 -13:08
Subh Muhurat14:18 - 15:54

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 05:22 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal