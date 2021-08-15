Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 15, 2021

Today is Sunday 15 August 2021, Tithi Saptami till 09:50 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Libra till 22:44 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Independence Day/Pateti/Bhanu Saptami /Aditya Pujan

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 22:44 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To. The lucky number will be 1. Good at communicating and have excellent communication skills, can be successful in music, art, photography.

Today worship Sun Read/Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:20 Sunset 19:04 Moon set 24:06:00 Moon rise 12:29 Tithi Saptami till 09:50 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Vishakha Yoga Shukla till 08:30 thereafter Brahma Karana Vanija till 09:50 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 22:44 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:29 - 19:05 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:17 -13:08 Subh Muhurat 14:18 - 15:54

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 05:22 AM IST