e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 12, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan

Today is Thursday 12 August 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 15:24 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi/Nag Chaturthi/Durva Ganapati Vrat/Bhrihaspati pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 08:51 thereafter Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per moon sign will start from Pi, Pu, Sha, Na. The lucky number will be 7. Likes to do research and discover hidden things. elegant, diligent and modest with great analytical and logical abilities.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganapati stotra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date12-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:19
Sunset19:06
Moon set 22:01
Moon rise09:35
TithiChaturthi till 15:24 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 08:51 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Siddha
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 15:24 thereafter Bhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:19 - 15:55
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:18 -13:09
Subh Muhurat06:20 - 07:56 & 17:31 - 19:07

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:53 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal