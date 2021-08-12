Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 12, 2021

Today is Thursday 12 August 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 15:24 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi/Nag Chaturthi/Durva Ganapati Vrat/Bhrihaspati pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 08:51 thereafter Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per moon sign will start from Pi, Pu, Sha, Na. The lucky number will be 7. Likes to do research and discover hidden things. elegant, diligent and modest with great analytical and logical abilities.
Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganapati stotra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|12-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:19
|Sunset
|19:06
|Moon set
|22:01
|Moon rise
|09:35
|Tithi
|Chaturthi till 15:24 thereafter Panchami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Uttaraphalguni till 08:51 thereafter Hasta
|Yoga
|Siddha
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 15:24 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Shravan
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:19 - 15:55
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:18 -13:09
|Subh Muhurat
|06:20 - 07:56 & 17:31 - 19:07
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)