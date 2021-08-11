Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 11, 2021

Today is Wednesday 11 August 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Leo till 15:22 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Madhustrava Tritiya / Budhpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 15:22 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Tu, Te, To, Pa. The lucky number will be 6. Calm and sometimes aggressive. Little stubborn in nature. Love to gather friends. Intelligent and diplomatic.

Today worship Lord Krishna Chant name of Lord Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 11-Aug-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:19 Sunset 19:07 Moon set 21:23 Moon rise 08:39 Tithi Tritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Siva Karana Garaja till 16:53 thereafter Vanija Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Shravan Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 15:22 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:44 - 14:20 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:08 - 12:44

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:53 AM IST