Updated on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 04:47 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 11, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan

Today is Wednesday 11 August 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Leo till 15:22 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Madhustrava Tritiya / Budhpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 15:22 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Tu, Te, To, Pa. The lucky number will be 6. Calm and sometimes aggressive. Little stubborn in nature. Love to gather friends. Intelligent and diplomatic.

Today worship Lord Krishna Chant name of Lord Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date11-Aug-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:19
Sunset19:07
Moon set 21:23
Moon rise08:39
TithiTritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Siva
KaranaGaraja till 16:53 thereafter Vanija
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Shravan
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 15:22 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:44 - 14:20
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:08 - 12:44

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:53 AM IST

