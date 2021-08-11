Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 11, 2021

Today is Wednesday 11 August 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Leo till 15:22 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Madhustrava Tritiya / Budhpujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 15:22 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Tu, Te, To, Pa. The lucky number will be 6. Calm and sometimes aggressive. Little stubborn in nature. Love to gather friends. Intelligent and diplomatic.
Today worship Lord Krishna Chant name of Lord Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|11-Aug-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:19
|Sunset
|19:07
|Moon set
|21:23
|Moon rise
|08:39
|Tithi
|Tritiya till 16:53 thereafter Chaturthi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvaphalguni till 09:30 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
|Yoga
|Siva
|Karana
|Garaja till 16:53 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Shravan
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo) till 15:22 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:44 - 14:20
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:08 - 12:44
