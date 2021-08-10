Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 10, 2021

Today is Tuesday 10 August 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 18:05 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Mangalagauri Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 09:51 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Me, Mo, Ta, Ti. The lucky number will be 5. Good sense of humour, Attached to parents. Have leadership qualities. Need to take care in academic studies.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.