Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 4, 2021

Today is Sunday 4 April 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 26:59 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Kalasthami, Easter Day

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Dha, F. Lucky Number will be 4. Child may be a little stubborn and lazy. Intellectual and but need to concentrate on academic studies.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.