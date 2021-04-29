Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for April 29, 2021

Today is Thursday 29 April 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 22:09 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 14:28 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N,Y. Lucky Number will be 2. Mature in nature, likes to know unknown, occult, things Loves sports and music. Needs health care in May and June of this year.

Today worship Guru read/chant Gurucharitra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.