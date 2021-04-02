Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 2, 2021

Today is Friday 2 April 2021, Tithi Panchami till 08:14 thereafter Shashti till 29:58 (Leap) Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Scorpio till 27:42 thereafter Sagittarius. Today is Good Friday, Rang Panchami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 27:42 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Y. Lucky Number will be 2. Intelligent and likes nature. Will be good in Statistics.

Today worship Goddess Annapurna Read. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.