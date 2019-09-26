Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be highly positive today but the scenario at the workplace will be another way around. The hectic schedule, projects will keep you on your toes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus on creating a happy situation at home. There will be some wonderful ideas and stimulating conversations with the opposite sex. Your assertive nature will help you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may have to use tact and charm to solve difficult problems at work. Health will be troublesome. Love may bloom, but relations with partners should be taken care off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in the agriculture sector will get success today. Try to convert your business into different fields so that you can capture the market very well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If you are single and looking for a partner, your efforts will bear fruit. All your insecurities and personal worries will diminish slowly. Travel is on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern today is your health. Avoid junk food today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A great deal of your energy is spent forming an emotional relationship. If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and will be able to complete your tasks.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It will be a difficult day to implement your plans. Sufficient income is there, but don’t try to increase or make it more by trading or gambling.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your spouse may spend more. Your partner will support your career goals. Do not spend your money simply out of momentary whims otherwise, your savings may vanish.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Keep your employees happy and the beneficiary will be you. Your friends will guide you through the moments of despair. Meditation and spirituality will help overcome mental hurdles.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Luck may not favour you today and therefore, you may not be able to achieve progress as you thought. You will obtain the gains originating from multiple sources.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

No immediate gain come easily, although some big events that would happen as a forerunner of the events to come in a close future. Be cautious while on wheels.

