Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2019

<p>You will be highly positive today but the scenario at the workplace will be another way around. The hectic schedule, projects will keep you on your toes.</p>.<p>Focus on creating a happy situation at home. There will be some wonderful ideas and stimulating conversations with the opposite sex. Your assertive nature will help you.</p>.<p>You may have to use tact and charm to solve difficult problems at work. Health will be troublesome. Love may bloom, but relations with partners should be taken care off.</p>.<p>Those in the agriculture sector will get success today. Try to convert your business into different fields so that you can capture the market very well.</p>.<p>If you are single and looking for a partner, your efforts will bear fruit. All your insecurities and personal worries will diminish slowly. Travel is on the cards.</p>.<p>There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern today is your health. Avoid junk food today.</p>.<p>A great deal of your energy is spent forming an emotional relationship. If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and will be able to complete your tasks.</p>.<p>It will be a difficult day to implement your plans. Sufficient income is there, but don’t try to increase or make it more by trading or gambling.</p>.<p>Your spouse may spend more. Your partner will support your career goals. Do not spend your money simply out of momentary whims otherwise, your savings may vanish.</p>.<p>Keep your employees happy and the beneficiary will be you. Your friends will guide you through the moments of despair. Meditation and spirituality will help overcome mental hurdles.</p>.<p>Luck may not favour you today and therefore, you may not be able to achieve progress as you thought. You will obtain the gains originating from multiple sources.</p>.<p>No immediate gain come easily, although some big events that would happen as a forerunner of the events to come in a close future. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>