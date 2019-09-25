Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

<p>You will be appreciated in your line of work. However, you should control your aggression. Your co-workers and subordinates will respect you. Health will be good.</p>.<p>Casual encounters may end up in profound relations. Your intelligence and charm will do the talking today. You will be delighted to have good people around you.</p>.<p>You don't have to worry in terms of health and relationships. Gemini men today will be blessed with lady luck. Beginning of a romantic relationship is on the cards.</p>.<p>Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations in order to keep your house free from quarrels. Postpone your court matters or important meetings, if possible.</p>.<p>People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and may help you solve your problem.</p>.<p>Favourable period is on the way, so be patient and kind. You may focus on the acquisition of fresh skills or the sharpening of old ones. You may make some new and good friends.</p>.<p>Your work and new projects will both go beautifully well today. Those in publicity and communication-related fields will give a good account of themselves.</p>.<p>Follow a healthy routine so that you don't fall ill. Surround yourself with people who have a positive attitude and make a good relationship with them, it will curb your mental stress.</p>.<p>Try to understand and adjust to your life partner. Your connections with people in power will work to your advantage. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.</p>.<p>You are stringent at your workplace and this may trouble your subordinates a bit. Romantic relationship with your partner will bring some enthusiasm in your life.</p>.<p>Sometimes you become wistful when you see others performing well then you, but now you are in the race so it is advisable to work hard and skillfully so that you can climb on the success ladder.</p>.<p>Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give you much-needed joy and plenty of happiness.</p>