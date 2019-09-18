Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Guest and friends may arrive at home. New business relation will help to increase income. Be cautious while signing any documents and agreements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Joy and pleasure will be there in your family and home life. Your co-workers will get impressed with your ideas and plans and will be supportive while expressing them to seniors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to be diplomatic at your workplace. There is a possibility that you may suffer from cold or fever. Don’t take your health lightly consult and consult a good doctor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will be better if you allocate some funds for your future, try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today. You might feel that your partner is not giving importance to your feelings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses. Don’t be into emotional pressures while making decisions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will make several new contacts which will help you to spread your wings wide. There are creative expression and inspiration followed up by some really hard constructive work.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The relationship between children and parents tend to be very good, though social life may throw some challenges, especially with co-workers.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may share good and romantic moments with your partner. You will be getting more projects and you will handle business meetings with ease today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Have some time to finish projects or plans that you weren’t able to conclude during the past. You would have a smooth sailing family relationship today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents to a place of worship. Outing with family or with your partner is indicated in the evening.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Opportunities has to be grabbed now. Today, you will get happiness which you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will start to improve now but not quickly.

