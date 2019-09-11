Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

<p>You will experience peace of mind. Money will flow in from several sources. Wining and dining with loved ones is likely today. Business proposals may get accepted by clients.</p>.<p>Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend of the opposite sex will influence you positively.</p>.<p>Your temper will get you in trouble. Create a happy situation at home and workplace. Friends and co-worker might give you trouble. Take minimum risks at work or in your business.</p>.<p>You fulfil your duty towards family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams.</p>.<p>You will receive favours from authorities. Your relationship with people will improve. You will receive full co-operation and support from colleagues and people around you.</p>.<p>Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and instead opt for long-term investments in real estate business.</p>.<p>In your professional sphere, you will have cordial relationships with your superiors and colleagues. You will receive due recognition for your talents and endeavours.</p>.<p>You may fall prey to some health issues. Be ready for some opposition and criticism that might make you uncomfortable. Handle court cases with care today.</p>.<p>Include work outs in your routine and keep your food intake moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.</p>.<p>Spend some quiet time alone. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. Those interested in travelling abroad could hear of some positive developments.</p>.<p>There are good times at work and at home which leave you feeling content. Your esteem in the community gets a huge hike, which satisfies your ego immensely.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>