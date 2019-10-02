Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 02, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have to improve your skills to achieve success in your life. Focus on your career goals. Spending time with your life partner and sharing your feelings will release stress and tension.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Complicated issues in the workplace will get solved. There will be growth in your income as unexpected gains are likely. Those in politics or sports may get selected for a higher post.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your colleagues will be comparing themselves with your status and this may give rise to jealousy. Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. The opposite sex will appreciate your care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be now in touch with your inner self which will give you great confidence. In offices, jobs and politics you will find joy happiness and peace. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your mental prowess will enable you to find potential problem areas and resolve them before they lead to delays or setbacks. There could be a short tour for business or with family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don’t take new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them. You want some time and space to follow your own agenda.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A sacrifice or adjustment is indicated in married life. Try to select the right person for important tasks. There will be an increase in income. You will get honour in the job.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may face problems with respect to financial commitments; you may even have Law-suits which may risk your name and fame. Financial institutions may treat you sternly.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your original ideas and your company will be appreciated. If you are single, you will go from one casual relationship to another. You must assert your original and innovative ideas.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Your smartness and charm are going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home, this will reduce quarrels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You have to promote your products to get more contracts. You will sustain growth in business and those in politics may get higher authority preference for higher position.

