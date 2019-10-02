Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 02, 2019

<p>You have to improve your skills to achieve success in your life. Focus on your career goals. Spending time with your life partner and sharing your feelings will release stress and tension.</p>.<p>Complicated issues in the workplace will get solved. There will be growth in your income as unexpected gains are likely. Those in politics or sports may get selected for a higher post.</p>.<p>Your colleagues will be comparing themselves with your status and this may give rise to jealousy. Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely.</p>.<p>Take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. The opposite sex will appreciate your care.</p>.<p>You will be now in touch with your inner self which will give you great confidence. In offices, jobs and politics you will find joy happiness and peace. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Your mental prowess will enable you to find potential problem areas and resolve them before they lead to delays or setbacks. There could be a short tour for business or with family.</p>.<p>Don’t take new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them. You want some time and space to follow your own agenda.</p>.<p>A sacrifice or adjustment is indicated in married life. Try to select the right person for important tasks. There will be an increase in income. You will get honour in the job.</p>.<p>You may face problems with respect to financial commitments; you may even have Law-suits which may risk your name and fame. Financial institutions may treat you sternly.</p>.<p>Your original ideas and your company will be appreciated. If you are single, you will go from one casual relationship to another. You must assert your original and innovative ideas.</p>.<p>You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Your smartness and charm are going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home, this will reduce quarrels.</p>.<p>You have to promote your products to get more contracts. You will sustain growth in business and those in politics may get higher authority preference for higher position.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>