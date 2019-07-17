Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will make key decisions regarding your personal life, without being influenced by others. There is also a possibility that you may be made in charge of an important project at work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your consistency might get tested today at the workplace as work pressure is likely to increase. There is a possibility that you might not find any help and you have to complete all the work alone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals on time. In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies. Those in the acting sector will have good opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will make new friendships and also blooming of new relationship is on the cards. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be filled with confidence. You will now start looking at the bigger picture with your head up. The demand for your products will boost up your turnover.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may find cracks developing in some new-found love and this will disturb you. There is travel, expenses of all kinds and some stresses. In politics avoid giving strong commitments.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today you will successfully complete responsibilities at workplace which had been put on your shoulders by higher authority. You will gain more information and knowledge in your field.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have to take proper care of your belongings. Today you might lose your money while trading in stocks, so think twice before investing. Health is good.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Independence of taking a decision at your workplace will make you comfortable. Romance is in the air. You pave the path to success with concrete results.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities. You love the planning and preparation, and hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty but will ultimately bring you prosperity fame and good income or profits. Several developments in your profession are likely.

