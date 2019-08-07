Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

<p>Some stressful moments may affect your love life. Misunderstandings between you and your partner are also likely. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>You are planning for something new and big in terms of business but unknown factors will create hurdles for you. Those in politics and social sector will do well today.</p>.<p>There must be right communication between you and your boss or seniors at the workplace or it may give rise to misunderstandings.</p>.<p>An exciting day for couples. You will make plans to go out with the family to break your boring routine. Some of you may think of buying a new home or a car.</p>.<p>The planetary positions are favourable for you. There are no concerns in the field of health. Keep a check on your stress levels. Make sure you do not expend all your energy at one go.</p>.<p>Let time pass a little bit, good time is around the corner. You will be on the verge of great success. Fame and money are on the cards. Travel plans can be made.</p>.<p>You may get attracted to people of the opposite sex. Singles may find their partner. Writers will get new scripts and ideas. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.</p>.<p>A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.</p>.<p>You will have to tackle issues carefully. You should also not get greedy and embark on a mindless expansion spree. Unexpected gains are likely through stock market trading.</p>.<p>You must take care of injuries which you had in the past and especially for those who are in acting and sports sector. You need to build a strong base for your career now.</p>.<p>Proper health care is needed today. You might be concern about your relationship with your partner as there might be some distance created in between you and her/him.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>