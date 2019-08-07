Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some stressful moments may affect your love life. Misunderstandings between you and your partner are also likely. Be cautious while on wheels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are planning for something new and big in terms of business but unknown factors will create hurdles for you. Those in politics and social sector will do well today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There must be right communication between you and your boss or seniors at the workplace or it may give rise to misunderstandings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An exciting day for couples. You will make plans to go out with the family to break your boring routine. Some of you may think of buying a new home or a car.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The planetary positions are favourable for you. There are no concerns in the field of health. Keep a check on your stress levels. Make sure you do not expend all your energy at one go.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Let time pass a little bit, good time is around the corner. You will be on the verge of great success. Fame and money are on the cards. Travel plans can be made.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may get attracted to people of the opposite sex. Singles may find their partner. Writers will get new scripts and ideas. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will have to tackle issues carefully. You should also not get greedy and embark on a mindless expansion spree. Unexpected gains are likely through stock market trading.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You must take care of injuries which you had in the past and especially for those who are in acting and sports sector. You need to build a strong base for your career now.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Proper health care is needed today. You might be concern about your relationship with your partner as there might be some distance created in between you and her/him.

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in