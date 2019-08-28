Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may get good opportunities to learn new skills. Attending conferences may help in making good contacts and it will also widen your circle. Take care of health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your relationship with your spouse will get stronger. There will be chances to invest money in a new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will give your sweat and blood to make yours and family’s life better. You should spend some time with your parents, visiting a religious place with them can be a good idea.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In politics and sports you will get the chance to race up to the peak level. Your planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your workplace.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today you will connect with influential people in business and at the social sector. You will also enjoy with family. Career will go smooth. Relax with loved ones this evening.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those who are planning to change profession or job, this is the right time for them. Discussion for extending your business will succeed. Your performance in the workplace will improve.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Librans do not think twice before lending a helping hand. It is the moment to enable new prospects. Your power may increase in the workplace.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will get full co-operation from superiors or influential positions. A change in the way your speech or the tone of your voice might result in significant changes in your family life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Investing in shares would be a great idea today. Your immunity is weak and there are chances of suffering from different kinds of illnesses today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures. You may escape mental ordeals with your sheer will power and determination.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. People from the opposite sex will try to flirt. Take care of your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are more relaxed and also equally focused on your dreams. You are loving, caring and warm in your interactions with people and are a big draw. A sportsperson will do well today.

