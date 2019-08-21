Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

<p>Make proper use of finances as an imbalance in terms of finances might put you in trouble. Listen to the ideas of others before reacting to it. Travel may turn hectic.</p>.<p>Health problems may keep you away from work. Those suffering from blood pressure or diabetes must take care. Avoid heated arguments.</p>.<p>You will get a good scope to earn some profit at work or business. Those in politics will get the strong support of the public. Your life partner will give you happiness.</p>.<p>You will regain your lost charm and confidence. Make sure you are putting good efforts to make your dreams come true. Your luck is by your side.</p>.<p>There will be stability in business and politics today. Discussion with experienced people in your field will help increase your gains. Small problems will get vanished.</p>.<p>Disagreements with your partner will disturb you. You have to keep a cool mind while handling projects in your profession. This is the right time to invest in the stock market.</p>.<p>Shortcuts won't give you success. You will be appreciated for your hard work and progress in your profession. Gains can be made today through trading in commodities.</p>.<p>Avoid making any quick decision. You may get frustrated due to delays and workload which will raise your temper. A spat with your spouse is likely.</p>.<p>You will share your big plans and your dreams with your partner. Your day will start smoothly. You will feel the need to be constantly at peace with your partner.</p>.<p>You have to take utmost care on your personal health as it is likely to be affected. Official responsibility will be more. Work issues will keep you on toes.</p>.<p>Pay attention to small details at the workplace. Singles should be careful regarding the new relationship in the workplace. Domestic problems may arise.</p>.<p>Discuss your problems with your partner. Don't trust anyone blindly. Take your time and make right decision. Actors and artists will have a good day.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>