Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your conciliatory moves and work success will be highly appreciated. Enhanced income and prestige will bring much-awaited happiness. Romance is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Challenging situation at your workplace could create stressful moments at the start of the day. You might get the fault but it will be difficult to find a solution on it and you will get disturbed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business is likely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today, Leos will do well overall, especially in the subjects of medical, technical, mechanical, and politics. You will have new acquisitions and precious adornments which will increase your satisfaction.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will get on well with the people around you and in the society, you will hold a respectable position. Financially, your position will be good as there will be an increase in your sources of income.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Do not give in to pressure; hold your ground until you have time to think things through with care. A person whom you have helped can bring you trouble.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your ability to do more work will be tested today. Those in the I.T. sector will have to adjust their schedule according to senior order. Hurdles in higher studies are likely today.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
There are good times at work and at home and you feel very content. Your esteem in the community gets a huge hike, which satisfies your ego drives immensely.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
There would be minor hiccups in your love relationship. Speculative and investment options shall not be that good. Students must concentrate more on their studies.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will find ways to rid yourself of undue worries. You will also explore new horizons and be keen to tap newer sources of knowledge, leading both wisdom and material gains.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your judgment may get wrong while taking an important decision. Taking advice from an experienced person might help. Your fame will rise in politics.