Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might suffer due to blood pressure, injuries, diabetes, sugar and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases will also make you depressed and frustrated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Ability of performing well in all aspects of work will be helpful today. There will gains through speculation. Your support to your life partner will boost your bond.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your contracts or tie-ups in the past is due and decisions must be made quickly regarding renewing. Progress in sports and arts are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Atmosphere at workplace and home will be pleasant. Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends with your charming nature.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Legal matters chewing your finances will end with a clear victory and large financial gains. You will gain some social recognition; something special is going to happen.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

On work front, get ready for a fast-paced career. Completion of pending tasks is possible today. You will find a way through recent problems that will boost your confidence.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Students have to be particular while handling important notes/assignments. Be cautious while on wheels. Legal matters may look more complicated if discussed with others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take care of financial problems as soon as they arise. You need to communicate well & in simple language. An outsider may cause temporary friction between you and your spouse.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. You will be able to achieve what you want. Your effort to get good job will bear fruits.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might face health problems today. Your energy level is not that great right now so don’t get overconfident of completing your tasks easily.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices your smartness and charm will impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at home to reduce quarrels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

At work place, you are shrewd and determined. Don’t take too much tension at work. There will be success in politics and social work.

