Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Supportive and cooperative ties with your colleagues will energise you. People in politics will be able to keep their enemies quiet and will earn the honour.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Stop being a workaholic and take some time out for your family. A sportsperson should maintain consistency in order to pull off the victory. Co-workers may give you stress today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. The opposite sex will appreciate your care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If any complications in family matters don’t try to resolve it today or it may turn into quarrels. Business meetings may create some more tension and stress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If you are in the final year of your course, you may find it difficult to remain focused consistently on your studies. The cause of this may be serious disturbances in your family.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to curb your ego and get more tactical and diplomatic if you want to relate better with people. Some problems related to your relatives may bring some tension home.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You have a real understanding of when to react to any situation. Today, taking out some time for yourself from the busy schedule and taking care of your health is important.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your movements at the workplace may be little aggressive, but they are going to help you in finalising proposals before the deadline. Students will get success in their exam.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Money may come easily from various sources, in particular, if you are in an independent profession. There will be an increase your power and authority at the workplace.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be open to the changes that come your way. Being proactive about shifting directions and really doing what you love can serve you well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure. Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisceans have a magnetic personality. Pisceans always attract the members of the opposite sex. Today is the successful day in finance domestic matter and in sports.

