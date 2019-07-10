Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will meet people in power and the associations will do you good. You will have an active mind, which will help you do well in studies. Short travel in coming days is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Ease up on the energy output and take rest breaks. Pay special attention to investments and other shared resources. There are signs of loss slow and gradual loss there.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You should find it easier to progress and so the more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you will benefit. A friend of the opposite gender will influence you positively.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In your profession you will be able to complete tasks in time. Today, you will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern will be your health so avoid junk food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you are connected with a government organisation you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way. You will develop the taste for rich and delicious food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you have been unfairly exploited by other people then nobody will be surprised if you rebelled. New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Refrain from taking major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete majority of work in the morning.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your helpful nature will take leave a mark in many people’s heart. Don’t over think about things mind that disturb you. Try to relax. Your life partner will keep you happy.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

At work, majority of your colleagues can go against you. In politics and sports your enemies will try to blame you. In business don’t sign any important deal.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Concentration in studies will bring good marks. In any sector don’t make commitments. Loved ones will bring happiness. Professors, teachers will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You can be aggressive but never abusive. Politics and social work field will be little tensed due to issues created by your enemies.

